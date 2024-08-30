Bankers dominates flames squad as Gaba drooped again

By Alinafe Nyanda

TNM Super league leaders Silver Strikers has dominated Malawi National Team 2025 TotalErnergies Africa Cup of Nations squad to play against Burundi and Burkina Faso this year.

The Central Bankers contributed eight players in coach Patrick Mabedi 28 – squad set to go in Camp in preparation for the two games back to back.

However, in spite of calls from flames legends Mabedi has again put a blind eye on South Africa –based Moraka Swallows FC striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango, saying he only focuses on players that will fit in his system.

“I would like to urge Malawians to accept my decision on Mhango and move forward as I have brought players which will deliver

“If I was bitter with Gaba,I couldn’t call him during the four nations tournament. There is nothing wrong between me and him,” said Mabedi. Malawi National Team will first host Burundi on September 5 at Bngu National Stadium in Lilongwe before facing Burkina Faso five days later on 10 September away from home.