Jetu finds love

By Lisa Limya

Blantyre, August 30, Mana: It was all fun for Jetu (Christina Kholiyo) fans Thursday night when she participated in a Blind Date Show in search of love.

The 40-minute show was hosted by Kelvin Ngumuya popularly known as Jaa Kev of Madness Entertainment.

The show brought together seven eligible bachelors from across Malawi who were hoping to win the heart of Malawis Amapiano Queen.

Dressed in a white suit with rose flower patches on her jacket designed by award-winning fashion designer, Xandria, Jetu looked gorgeous, her killer outfit was complemented by Oxford shoes, a wig, and her signature white sunglasses.

The eligible bachelors were between the ages of 25 and 50, but they were all not fazed by Jetus age which is 71.

The men carried balloons and when Jetu was not pleased with some of the qualities of the men, she popped the balloon signifying that they stood no chance to win her over.

In the final round of the show, Jetu picked one luck one, 55 year old Ian Chitsekula and the decision to continue dating after the show is up to them.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Assistant Manager at Madness Entertainment, Review Wasema said some participants have found love through the show and they have no hand in what happens after the show.

“We sponsor the show, for instance, Jetus show cost us about K1 million and because people subscribe to watch the show we give the participants a share of the proceeds,” he stated.

The show is being accessed through Ulinzinga platform at a fee of K1,000.

Jetuss fans supported her quest for a lover through her Facebook page such that Evans Namasiku wrote: “This is beautiful, big up to everyone taking part in our Jetu’s life transformation,”.

Jetu is currently one of the biggest artists in Malawi, her songs “Simunatchene and “Chakwaza” have 779,000, and 2.4 million YouTube views respectively