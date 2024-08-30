Ntcheu South Communities hail ‘shadow MP’ Ching’ani

By Alinafe Nyanda

Ntcheu South Constituency aspiring candidate Joe Ching’ani has been commended from various stakeholders including chiefs, business societies and youths for putting welfare of the community at heart.

Group village headman Kamwamba has describe the kind of gesture from Ching’ani’s ground breaking initiatives which have set a new standard for political engagement in the constituency.

The chief said these generous developmental acts among others have earned him respect and made Mr Ching’ani a formidable candidate within Ntcheu South Constituency

Renowned businessman at Manjawira trading center Gerald Muyenza believe that his influence and overwhelming generosity to all irrespective of one’s religion, tribe or party affiliation will draw votes from other political parties who will vote massively for the mighty MCP in the upcoming election.

Ching’ani said having renovating 14 boreholes in the past his vision now is to work with other stakeholders to install solar powered borehole in the constituency in a quest to address the challenges of limited access to potable water.

“One of my biggest headache is Mtengowabondo Primary School at Jumbe village which does not have proper infrastructure and we still have some of our children in schools like Matale,Bayani, Ntonda and Katsala attending class in horse stables

The Malawi Congress Party candidate, Ching’ani said he is confident that he will win the seat for the ruling party next year.

The level of generosity from Mr Ching’ani who has been touted as the incoming MP and his support to the party in the constituency confirm the super energy he is bringing to Ntcheu South.