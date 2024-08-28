Three People Killed in Zomba

By Emily M’mangisa

Zomba, August 28, Mana: Three people died on Wednesday along Zomba-Domasi Road at Naming’azi when the vehicle they were travelling in got involved in a crash.

The accident which occurred at Naming’azi involved a Nissan Otti registration number BZ 3010 heading to Songani and a van registration number NN 11432 traveling to Zomba town.

Zomba Police Station Public Relations Officer, Patricia Sipiliyano confirmed the incident in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday.

“We can confirm about the accident and death. Others have sustained various injuries,” she said.

A spokesperson for Zomba Central Hospital, Fredson Kambeni collaborated with Sipiliyano, saying: “The driver of the Nissan died at the scene of the accident, while other passengers passed away while receiving treatment.”

The driver has been identified as Collins Potani but further details about the other passengers involved and the cause of the accident are still being investigated.