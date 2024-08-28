Chimwendo defends Chakwera trip to China

…lauds economic benefits, Suleman pulls a trigger

Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda has defended President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to China saying the Malawi- China cooperation has blossomed close to two decades now and that Malawi has significantly benefited from the diplomatic relationship as it has it tilted the economic architecture misfortunes of the country to prosperity.

In his rebuttal to Democratic Progressive Party Member of Parliament for Blantyre South East, Sameer Suleman who had asked the president to cancel his trip to China as it is allegedly costly for the taxpayer and that Malawians are today suffering due to President Chakwera’s frequently taken trips, Chimwendo said, it is very “diplomatically improper”to bring the issue on the floor.

“When you look today, China is a signature to almost every major infrastructure project that is taking place in the county including roads, energy, water and technology among others.

“We must burn our bridges that are used to bring developments in our local communities. We see everywhere, that the positive footprints of their government commitments to help Malawians,” said Chimwendo Banda at tea break to reporters.

But in his remarks, Suleman contended that president must cancel his China trip as Malawians are feeling the pinch for sponsoring trips that are not beneficial to them and that many families are failing to put bread on the table.