BREAKING NEWS! Chakwera set to raise fuel price to above K3,000 per litre!

After depleting the fuel stabilization fund which was in excess of hundreds of billions when they took over power from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, The outgoing regime of Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party is under intense panic following revelations that the county will completely be out of fuel by next week Monday if nothing is done!

NOCMA has written the Office of The President and Cabinet providing the status of fuel in the country which will last for the next four days! Alarmed by the report, MCP immediately bought the services of John Kapito of Consumers Association of Malawi and Welani Chilenga who heads Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources to push for Government to hike the fuel prices! The move has been hatched so that it should not look as if it’s Chakwera who has directed the fuel hike.

Meanwhile, it is expected that MERA will hike the fuel prices very soon and they are just waiting for Chakwera to leave this county to China.

The outgoing regime has completely failed to sustain the fuel price stabilization fund which was initiated by The DPP led Government.

The fund was primarily used to cushion consumers by covering other costs as incurred by importers thereby preventing imminent fuel price hikes