Mgoza Assembles of God in farewell service for Rev Mwale

By Alinafe Nyanda

Mgoza Assembles of God Church – Miracle Temple in Salima has set 1st September, 2024 as date for the farewell Service for the immediate past church Pastor Nellie Mwale.

Member of Parliament for Salima North West Enock Phale has describe Rev Mwale as mother figure due to her personal attention to the care and welfare of each member of the congregation.

Phale who will be the guest of honor said the Pastor has always been working well with church members through good times and bad.

“This is an important time in the ministry. Rev Mwale has served this church for many years and has done a job that needs to be recognized

“She is an incredible leader, not only in her church but also in her community. The essence of life is service which you render to others” said Phale.

Asked about her congregation, Rev Mwale, who will be moving to Chezi, said, “You hate to leave but it was time for me to move. Its God decision, but it was difficult, there are mixed emotions.”

“I’ll depart by saying that you have to love people to be involved in the Lords church. If you love people, the Lord will bless you in ways that you never thought possible

“Remember that, to be nice to people and treat people the way that you would like to be treated and do the Lords work.” she said

According to the communication released, by the Church the farewell Service will be held at Mgoza Assembles of God Church at S5, Kaphatenga starting from 9:30 am up to 1pm.

Rev Mwale served the Mgoza Assembles of God Church for the past four years and established a deep and intimate connection with the members of her flock.

The event will be spiced up with great performances from renowned gospel artist such as Levison Masamba, Bertha Nkhoma, Cliff Jolam and Blessed Nellie Mwale.