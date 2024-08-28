Nsundwe stadium construction begins September

By Andrew Mkonda

Lilongwe, August 28, Mana: The construction of a 10,000 seater Nsundwe stadium in Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe will begin in September, 2024 after Lilongwe District Council awarded the contract to Bonongwe Building Construction.

Speaking on Tuesday after handing over to the contractor in the area, Director of Public Works for Lilongwe district council Sydney Chiphaka said the contractor has been given 12 months to complete the construction works of the stadium.

“I am very happy that finally we have identified and handed over to the contractor. As you may be aware we started working on this project almost a year and some months ago, so to reach this far, it’s a very big achievement.

“Now the work is on the ground, all along we have been doing paper work, which in most cases gives an impression as if nothing is happening on the ground, but with this development, I am very happy,” he said.

Chiphaka then urged the contractor to stick to the standards that he has been given and cooperate with the community for the smooth implementation of the project.

Commenting on the development, Bonongwe Building Construction Manager, Malisen Mtondela assured the general public that he will stick to the standards that he has been given and complete the construction works on time.

“This is not our first project of this nature, we are also constructing another stadium in Mwanza though it is a bit smaller than this one, but I can assure you. We will do a good work here,” he said.

Speaking on a separate interview, one of the members of the community, Mannuel Jali thanked government for the development saying the stadium will boost businesses in the area, thereby improving livelihood.

Jali then asked the contractor to consider employing local people as skilled labourers so that they too benefit from the project.

Government through Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture will use MK8.2 billion to construct Nsundwe stadium.