DPP South Region Chapter holds fruitful Women Conference in Mwanza

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Women’s Directorate in the South, led by Maria Mainja, held a highly successful conference in Mwanza on Tuesday, drawing over 1500 women leaders from across the district.

The event featured performances by renowned musicians such as Twin M of Kodi Ndidzifinyika hit and Chimoto of Mzimu Wa Chilima fame, adding to the excitement and energy of the gathering.

Notable attendees included Rhoda Gadama Misomali, shadow MP for Mulanje Central, as well as other shadow MPs, councillors and DPP women leaders.

The conference provided a platform for the women to pledge their support for DPP’s presidential candidate, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and DPP candidates, with the goal of driving meaningful development in the region.

Similar conferences were also held in Blantyre, Phalombe, and Mulanje districts, demonstrating the party’s commitment to mobilizing women across the region.

The events showcased the DPP’s dedication to empowering women and harnessing their collective strength to drive positive change.

The conferences were a resounding success, with women leaders from all walks of life coming together to support the DPP’s vision for a brighter future.