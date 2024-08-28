SRPC Cooperative: A Game Changer for Journalists’ Economic Empowerment

The Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) cooperative has been hailed as a groundbreaking initiative that will revolutionize the economic landscape of journalists, aiming to empower them economically and foster a more independent media.

At a 5-day media training on financial literacy and cooperative management skills in Blantyre, SRPC President Ronald Amos emphasized the significance of economic empowerment for media freedom.

Amos:When we empower them, we will have a more independent media

“Media freedom cannot be achieved if our members are not financially stable. We introduced the SRPC to empower journalists economically.

“When we empower them, we will have a more independent media in the country, one that will not depend on brown envelopes,” said Amos.

United Civil Servants Sacco Chief Executive Officer, Francis Waliwa, praised SRPC for establishing a cooperative, stating, “Cooperatives are crucial in any economy. This initiative is a game changer in transforming the lives of journalists.

Waliwa: This initiative is a game changer

” A financially stable media person cannot be corrupted and is always professional when discharging their work.”

National Bank of Malawi Pensions Administrations Limited Business Development Manager, James Ngalande, said, “It is a very good idea to have a cooperative. Nowadays, you need to be proactive and think outside the box.”

Amos described the training as timely, saying, “As journalists, we cannot start running a cooperative without undergoing training. This training is critical for us to be successful in this new venture.”

The SRPC has acquired a 1-hectare piece of land for poultry farming, a project aimed at improving the living standards of media personnel.

Members touring the land

Amos expressed optimism, saying, “We hope to set up a big poultry farm here soon. We will start constructing the structures and establish a large poultry business.”

Waliwa commended SRPC for owning the land, describing it as a milestone in their path to establishing a cooperative.

“Land is a crucial factor of production,” said Waliwa after touring the land alongside SRPC members at Whayo Village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre

Waliwa: Land is a crucial factor of production

Shareholder Mwakhele Kaliande, a reporter with MIJ Radio, expressed excitement about the initiative, stating, “As journalists, we have attended numerous trainings on savings culture and business. It was time to put what we learned into practice by establishing a cooperative.

“We cannot discuss journalists’ welfare without financial independence, which comes with investments.”

United Civil Servants Sacco, National Bank of Malawi Pensions Administrations Limited, and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) sponsored the media training.

The SRPC cooperative is a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering solidarity and collaboration among media personnel.

With initiatives like village savings and loans, welfare committees, and now a cooperative, SRPC is paving the way for journalists’ economic growth and independence.