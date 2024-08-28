spot_img
spot_img
23.7 C
New York
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawians want Mera to hike fuel prices

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) is calling on the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to consider increasing fuel prices to avoid a potential shortage.

CAMA Executive Director, John Kapito, says MERA’s delay in adjusting prices has resulted in significant losses for petroleum importers.

“The continued holding of fuel price increases has accumulated heavy losses for the importers, which may lead to unnecessary impending fuel scarcity, hurting both the consumer and the economy,” Mr. Kapito said in a statement.

The last fuel price increase was in November last year, with petrol currently trading at K2530 per litre and diesel at K2734 per litre.

CAMA is urging MERA to take action to avoid a fuel crisis.

Previous article
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi to undertake state visit in Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc