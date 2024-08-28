Malawians want Mera to hike fuel prices

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) is calling on the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to consider increasing fuel prices to avoid a potential shortage.

CAMA Executive Director, John Kapito, says MERA’s delay in adjusting prices has resulted in significant losses for petroleum importers.

“The continued holding of fuel price increases has accumulated heavy losses for the importers, which may lead to unnecessary impending fuel scarcity, hurting both the consumer and the economy,” Mr. Kapito said in a statement.

The last fuel price increase was in November last year, with petrol currently trading at K2530 per litre and diesel at K2734 per litre.

CAMA is urging MERA to take action to avoid a fuel crisis.