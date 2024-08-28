Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi to undertake state visit in Malawi

By Tikondane Vega

Lilongwe, August 27, Mana: President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi is scheduled to visit Malawi on Wednesday, to undertake several state engagements.

The Presidents visit is at the invitation of his Malawi counterpart, President Lazarus Chakwera, in recognising the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

While in the country, President Nyusi is expected to be awarded an Honorary Degree from the University of Malawi in Zomba.

“I am pleased to announce that The University of Malawi will award an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in International Affairs and Diplomacy (Honoris Causa) to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi,” said the Universitys Registrar, Martin Matululu in a statement released on 26th August 2024.

President Nyusi will also be a special guest at the opening of the 2024 Trade Fair in Blantyre.

Malawi and Mozambique share a rich history of cooperation, rooted in their geographical proximity and deep cultural connections.

On economic cooperation, Mozambique is Malawis gateway to global trade through vital ports like Beira and on energy partnership, Malawi-Mozambique power interconnection project is a milestone in a bilateral relationship.

Furthermore, both countries have been instrumental in promoting peace and security in the region, collaborating within the SADC framework to address shared challenges.

Currently, Malawi and Mozambique share many cultural bonds especially among the ethnic communities that live along the border such as Lomwe and Yao, this has fostered close relations between the two countries.

This year, Malawi and Mozambique also agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship at the grassroots through a joint technical meeting which attracted technocrats from departments of international affairs, defence, police as well as local government from the two countries.

Recently, Malawis High Commissioner to Mozambique Wezi Moyo said the two countries are also strengthening communication whereby many Mozambicans are embracing English while as Malawi plans to introduce Portuguese and Swahili in its curriculum to improve social integration.

Meanwhile, Malawi is connecting its railway at Marka to the Sena Corridor from Vila Nova de Fronteira de Mark, the country will be transporting bulky cargo at a lower cost.