KALIATI ANNOUNCES CONVENTION WITHOUT NEC AUTHORIZATION

A section of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has announced 17th November, 2024 as the date for the party’s Convention.

However, the announcement has already met a backlash as the decision has not been ratified by the National Executive Committee which is yet to meet and approve the proposal.

According to the UTM Constitution, a NEC chaired by the party president in this case Dr Michael Usi was supposed to have been called to approve the date or advice otherwise.

However, on Tuesday morning Patricia Kaliati accompanied by the party Spokesperson Felix Njawala held a press conference at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre where they made the announcement allegedly behind the knowledge of the party president.

In an interview, UTM Director of Elections Happy Kondowe condemned the actions by the two individuals saying their pronouncements at the press conference were illegal and not sanctioned by the party leadership.

He said the actions by those two people in announcing the Convention are illegal and to make matters worse were not sanctioned by the party President Dr Michael Usi.

Kondowe further said what happened in Blantyre during the press conference is a threat to the constitution and vision of the founding President of the UTM the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Recently, there have been activities done by some senior members of the party including rallies and public pronouncements that have been established to have not been sanctioned by Dr Michael Usi who also happens to be the country’s Vice President.

Dr Michael Usi was UTM Vice President and only rose to become President following the party’s own Constitution following the demise of Dr Saulos Chilima on 10th June this year.