Fides International in Back-to-School promo

Some of the products on promotion at Fides International

By Edwin Mauluka

Time has come again, when parents of school going children panic when it comes to buying school learning materials.

To relieve parents from such economic stress as preparations for the new academic calendar for the 2024/2025 is about to commence in September, Fides International has launched a promo which will enable parents access school materials at lower prices.

Fides International Managing Director, Alufeyo Mbaya said as a local stationery and IT equipment supplier, they understand economic challenges Malawians are sailing through which may have an impact on education of many children.

‘’We don’t want to see any child going to school without learning materials. To ensure that every child goes to school with all required school materials, we have launched a promo dubbed ’Back to school Promotion’. Through this, parents will enjoy lower prices on range of products including exercise books, pens, pencils instruments, scientific calculators and many other products.‘’ He explained

“Parents will automatically qualify for additional discount when they make a purchase of 20 items on any of the listed products. This way, they will get more for less, thereby saving more.” Added Mbaya

Fides International’s Back-to-school promotion has commenced on August 23, 2024 and will run up until September 30, 2024.

‘’We hope that this is sufficient time to help parents and guardians to prepare for the new academic year.’’ Said Mbaya

The company has also encouraged school management to utilise the period as the company has further considered in reducing some of the teaching materials such as chalk and dusters, and stationery papers.