Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Chakwera opens Pandora box, As NGO pens German ambassador on the plane clash report

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Social Action for Development, a local organization based in Mzuzu has written the German Ambassador, Ute Konig asking him if the office has been officially informed about the report, to confirm the date on which the report was released to Malawi government, the finding of the report and the types of recommendations they were given by experts.

According to the organization this move has been prompted by the recent interview President Chakwera had with Deutsche Well (DW) indicating that the investigation report has been submitted to the Malawi government.

The organization further indicated that it ‘aggrieved’ that the report has not been made public regarding the tragic event that led the death of Vice President Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima and others

