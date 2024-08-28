DPP MPs walk out of parliament over fuel price hike

Malawi’s opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament on Wednesday walked out of parliament in protest over a proposed fuel price hike.

The move came after the Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change recommended the increase following consultations with the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera).

Leader of the Opposition, George Chaponda, accused the First Deputy Speaker, Madalitso Kazombo, of not allowing DPP Members of Parliament to present their views.

“We didn’t come here to rubber-stamp decisions, but to make choices that benefit Malawians,” Chaponda said.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, a member of the Natural Resources and Climate Change Committee, argued that raising fuel prices would harm people’s lives.

The walkout occurred during a debate on the proposal, with DPP Members of Parliament refusing to participate further.