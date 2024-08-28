spot_img
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CAPA to equip pastors with skills in gospel proclamation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Alinafe Nyanda

Central Africa Preaching Academy (CAPA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that local church leaders in Malawi are encouraged and equipped in the skills needed to read, understand, and proclaim the word of God.

Speaking on the sidelines of 2024 Expositors Conference slated for 19th and 20th November in Lilongwe Pastor Newton Chilingulo of Reformation Bible Church notes that most teachers and preachers want to improve but are not sure where they should focus or how to make progress hence the coming in of the two-day conference.

Chilingulo said the Expositors Conference will help both experienced and aspiring Bible teachers and preachers follow the words and goal of each biblical text so that it guides and shapes the words and goal of the preaching and teaching to our hearers today.

“We are calling all Bible teachers dive into the world of expository preaching at our upcoming two-day conference. Learn from experienced pastors about the importance and benefits of this approach, whether you’re seasoned expositor or just starting out. Get ready to deepen your knowledge and reignite your passion for teaching the Bible expository,” said Chilingulo.

CAPA alumni Alfred Kadzemmawa has commended the institution for organizing the conference saying he can’t wait to reconnect with his beloved Seminary in his quest to know more what expository preaching is, why it’s the superior form of preaching, and what it takes to deliver an expository sermon.

The Lilongwe based theological institution, Central African Preaching Academy exists to exalt Christ and strengthen His Church in Africa by training pastors to understand, live out, and effectively communicate Gods Word.

DPP MPs walk out of parliament over fuel price hike
