spot_img
spot_img
29.2 C
New York
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

DPP demands Chakwera to make Chilima plane crash report public

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has demanded that the Lazarus Chakwera administration release the complete investigative report into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight other Malawians.

“The people of Malawi deserve to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” said Shadric Namalomba, DPP spokesperson.

“We are appalled by the government’s failure to keep the public informed, particularly in matters that directly impact the nation’s leadership and stability.”

DPP’s demand comes after a German journalist revealed that the cause of the crash had been determined and the report presented, but the government failed to make it public.

“It is unacceptable that crucial details regarding a matter of great national importance and public interest were kept from the citizens of Malawi,” Namalomba said.

“This lack of transparency only fuels suspicion and undermines the public’s trust in the government’s commitment to accountability.”

The DPP is also seeking an explanation for why the information was withheld and a review of the processes that led to the lack of transparency.

“We urge all Malawians to join us in calling for the MCP government to do what is right and necessary to restore public trust and confidence in our nation’s leadership,” Namalomba said.

The DPP maintains that the tragic loss of Chilima and eight others will not heal until the full truth is known and justice is served.

Previous article
CAPA to equip pastors with skills in gospel proclamation
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc