DJ Wes Jay takes Malawi to global stage with historic Carnival performance

In a groundbreaking moment for Malawian music, DJ Wes Jay made history by becoming the first Malawian to perform at the prestigious Notting Hill Carnival in England.

Wesley Mankhomwa, aka DJ Wes Jay, took to the top stage on Monday, proudly waving the Malawian flag and entertaining the crowd with his unique blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

“This is a dream come true,” DJ Wes Jay exclaimed. “I’ve always wanted to perform on a large platform, and to do it with my Malawian flag is an incredible feeling.”

DJ Wes Jay’s journey to stardom began at the age of 10, playing cassette tapes at family birthdays.

His passion for music only grew stronger as he moved to England at 18 to study, where he met like-minded individuals who introduced him to music software and resources.

“I was getting invited to play at birthdays, and then I got an opportunity to play for a popular girl’s boyfriend, who was a DJ. My set raised eyebrows, and from there, I got invited to play at clubs around Kent and London,” he recalled.

After 15 years in Kent, DJ Wes Jay moved to Leeds, where he signed up with DJ agencies and traveled around Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, and York. His big break came when he was contacted by the Black Music Festival organizers.

“I’ve always gone to Notting Hill Carnival, and I’ve always had a thought about how great it would be to perform on a large platform. I feel proud to be Malawian, and I want to introduce Malawian music to the masses in England and beyond,” he said.

DJ Wes Jay’s performance at the Carnival marked a significant milestone, not only for him but also for Malawian music.

He believes that Malawi’s music industry deserves international recognition, and he’s dedicated to making it happen.

“Growing up, Malawi music was all about sorrows and worries. But now, the sound has improved, and it’s time to take it global. I’m not just a DJ; I’m a patron, and I want to help achieve this goal,” he emphasized.

With his historic performance at the Notting Hill Carnival, DJ Wes Jay has paved the way for Malawian music to reach new heights.

As he continues to promote Malawian talent, his name will undoubtedly become synonymous with the country’s vibrant music scene.