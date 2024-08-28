DPP rejects fuel price hike proposal

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly opposed the proposed fuel price increase by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government, citing its devastating impact on the poor Malawian people.

“We cannot sit idly by and watch as our citizens suffer from increased costs of basic necessities of life,” said Shadric Namalomba, DPP Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary.

The DPP argues that the current cost of living in Malawi is already unbearable for many, with basic goods such as salt, food, and school fees beyond the reach of many Malawians.

“A further increase in fuel prices will only exacerbate the situation, pushing more people into poverty,” Namalomba emphasized.

The party also highlighted the impact on transport costs, businesses, and school fees, stating, “How can we expect our people to survive when their purchasing power is continuously eroded?”

The DPP criticized the MCP government’s handling of the fuel crisis, urging them to find better ways to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply instead of resorting to price increases.

“It is time for them to stop their wasteful spending…the money saved could go towards subsidizing the cost of fuel,” Namalomba said.

The party also called for accountability from the MERA board, responsible for fuel management, for their failure to implement the automatic fuel price mechanism since November 2022.

“The DPP stands with the poor Malawian people and rejects any proposal to increase fuel prices. All this suffering under the MCP government shall be no more,” Namalomba concluded.

In related development, DPP Members of Parliament on Wednesday walked out of parliament in protest over the proposed fuel price hike, accusing the First Deputy Speaker of not allowing them to present their views.

“We didn’t come here to rubber-stamp decisions, but to make choices that benefit Malawians,” said Leader of the Opposition, George Chaponda.