Chimwendo, Hara clarify on plane clash report misunderstandings, chaponda adamant

Government through Ministers of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda and his counterpart, Transport Minister, Jacob Hara have told Parliament today that there is no full report regarding the plane clash that killed Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilma and others.

The two were responding to the demand tabled by leader of opposition Dr George Chaponda for President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to release the report as ‘quoted in the interview’ with Deutsche Welle(DW) TV.

But Chimwendo who is also leader of government business in Parliament has said as far as government is concerned there is only “drips and drabs” from the experts that was only discussed with the families and government.

Jacob Hara, the line Minister also agreed with Chimwendo that there is no report regarding the plane clash and that Malawians will know once it has been released by them.

However, the responses did not stop Chaponda to say that ministers are contradicting the President on the report issue.