BY COLLINS LINYENGA

A recent statement by Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has sparked controversy, as it appears to contradict President Chakwera’s previous comments on a report submitted by German experts. The experts investigated the death of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and submitted their findings to the government.

In an interview, President Chakwera mentioned receiving a preliminary report from the German experts, but Minister Kunkuyu claims no such report exists. Instead, Kunkuyu says the experts provided a verbal briefing, which the President “mistakenly” referred to as a preliminary report.

This public contradiction has raised concerns about the government’s handling of the situation. It is customary for officials to support and cover for the President, rather than exposing them to potential criticism.

The delay in releasing the report has already frustrated many Malawians, who are eager for answers about Chilima’s death. The government’s mixed messages have only added to the confusion and mistrust.

It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, but one thing is clear: the government needs to clarify its position and provide transparency on the report’s findings.

Despite all this contradictions, President Lazarus chakwera being a man of God and expected to be truthful, he can’t lie. This report is around, eventually we will surely know what undressed Chilima and killed him.