Chaponda tells Chakwera to release plane crash report

The Leader of the Opposition in Malawi’s Parliament, Dr. George Chaponda, has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to make public the report into the Chikangawa plane crash.

Dr. Chaponda told Parliament that President Chakwera had informed a German media outlet that he had received the report, prompting calls for its release.

However, Transport Minister Jacob Hara and Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda denied that the report was complete.

First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo advised Dr. Chaponda to follow official channels to bring the matter before the House for discussion.

The Chikangawa plane crash report has been eagerly awaited by the public and families of the victims, and its release is seen as crucial in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, which claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Chilima, a devastating loss that shook the nation.

The report’s findings are expected to provide closure and answers to the many questions surrounding the crash.