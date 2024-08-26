MARANATHA ACADEMY, SHADAH UNIVERSITY LAUNCH HISTORIC SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVE

In a landmark collaboration, Maranatha Academy and Shadah University have launched a groundbreaking scholarship program, offering a total of MK900 million to deserving students from across Malawi over four years.

This initiative aims to empower the country’s brightest minds to pursue higher education in Delhi, India.

The scholarship program will award MK20 million to one boy and one girl from public and private schools, along with the highest-achieving student from Maranatha Academy, each year from 2024 to 2027.

This extraordinary opportunity will enable Malawi’s most talented students to access world-class education, unlocking their full potential and paving the way for a brighter future.

Maranatha Academy and Shadah University have committed to sharing the total cost of the scholarship, with each institution contributing MK450 million.

This remarkable partnership demonstrates a shared dedication to investing in Malawi’s human capital and fostering a culture of excellence.

This pioneering scholarship program marks a significant milestone in Malawi’s education sector, offering a beacon of hope for students who may otherwise be unable to pursue their academic dreams.

As the country’s future leaders, these scholarship recipients will return home equipped with the knowledge, skills, and expertise to drive positive change and propel Malawi towards a brighter future.