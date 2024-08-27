Maranatha Academy Alumnus Biggers Sauli calls for more Scholarships for Malawi’s Secondary Students

A Malawian-born teacher of Chinese Language and Literature, Biggers Sauli, has made a passionate appeal to secondary school owners in Malawi to offer scholarships to deserving students.

Sauli cites his own remarkable journey as a testament to the transformative power of education.

Born into a humble background, Mr. Sauli was awarded a life-changing scholarship to attend Maranatha Boys Academy in Blantyre, where he excelled in his studies from 2014 to 2016.

This opportunity paved the way for him to pursue a degree at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), and he is now in his first year of a Master’s Degree in Chinese Language and Literature in China.

“Secondary education is crucial in shaping one’s future,” Mr. Sauli emphasized.

“It is the stepping stone to higher education and eventually a successful career. I am living proof of that.”

Maranatha Academy’s Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, expressed pride in Mr. Sauli’s achievements.

“As an institution dedicated to promoting excellence and quality education, it gives us a great sense of pride when we look back at the impact we have created in our society.

We are delighted to hear of Mr. Sauli’s success and are very proud of him and all the others who have passed through our institution.”

Sauli’s remarkable journey serves as a beacon of hope for countless young Malawians.

His story highlights the critical role that education plays in unlocking individual potential and driving national development.

As he continues to soar to new heights, his story inspires a new generation of scholars to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles.