FROM NEWSROOM TO FARM: SRPC journalists tour poultry farm site

Members of the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) on Monday toured a one-hectare piece of land earmarked for the club’s poultry farming project in Whayo Village, Traditional Authority Kapeni, Blantyre.

The tour was led by SRPC President Ronald Amos, who expressed excitement about the project’s potential to improve living standards for journalists.

“We are hoping to set up a big poultry farm here. We will start constructing structures at this site soon and establish a significant poultry business. The space can accommodate multiple kraals.”

Amos emphasized the importance of ownership and called upon journalists to buy shares in the cooperative.

“The more shares you buy, the more dividends you’ll receive. This is a great opportunity for journalists to take control of their economic future.”

Mwakhele Kaliande, an SRPC member and MIJ Radio reporter, also a shareholder in the cooperative, praised the project.

“As journalists, we have been preaching about savings culture to our masses. Now it is time to practice what we have learned from various trainings. This cooperative will help us attain economic stability.”

Francis Waliwa, CEO of United Civil Servants Sacco, commended SRPC on owning the land, describing it as a crucial factor in establishing a cooperative.

“Cooperatives are vital in any economy, and the land is a game-changer,” he said.

The poultry farm project is part of SRPC’s initiatives to empower its members economically.

The club has also established a welfare committee, village savings, and loans, and plans to introduce a poultry farm through a matching grant from Agricultural Commercialization (AGCOM 2).