Tuesday, August 27, 2024
All set for DPP’s women conference in Mwanza and Neno tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is holding a women’s conference in Mwanza and Neno districts on Tuesday, August 27, as part of its efforts to regain power in the 2025 general elections.

The conference, themed “DPP Women Rebranding, 2025 APM Victory,” will take place at Aseshi Hotel and is expected to attract DPP leaders, MPs, and councillors from the two districts.

Maria Ndasowa Mainja, DPP’s Director of Women for the Southern Region, will be the guest of honour at the event, which aims to mobilize women’s support for the party’s rebranding efforts ahead of the elections.

All attendees are encouraged to wear blue dresses, the party’s signature colour, as a show of solidarity.

The conference is part of the DPP’s strategy to rebrand itself and regain voter trust after losing power in the 2020 elections.

Similar conferences were also held in Blantyre, Mulanje and Phalombe.

