Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Achisale No More

Malawi Voice
Father Claude Boucher, popularly known as Achisale, founder of the popular Kungoni Centre for Culture and Arts under Mua Mission in Dedza has passed on at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe. More details coming.

