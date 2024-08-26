HomeLatest LatestNational Achisale No More By Malawi Voice August 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Father Claude Boucher, popularly known as Achisale, founder of the popular Kungoni Centre for Culture and Arts under Mua Mission in Dedza has passed on at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe. More details coming. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleThe Resurgence of APM: A Leader Who Restored Hope to MalawiNext articleAll set for DPP’s women conference in Mwanza and Neno tomorrow Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com Related Articles Business MARANATHA ACADEMY, SHADAH UNIVERSITY LAUNCH HISTORIC SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVE Latest Samuel wayankha kawiri pokupha Baka Latest FROM NEWSROOM TO FARM: SRPC journalists tour poultry farm site LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Latest Articles Business MARANATHA ACADEMY, SHADAH UNIVERSITY LAUNCH HISTORIC SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVE Latest Samuel wayankha kawiri pokupha Baka Latest FROM NEWSROOM TO FARM: SRPC journalists tour poultry farm site Latest All set for DPP’s women conference in Mwanza and Neno tomorrow Latest The Resurgence of APM: A Leader Who Restored Hope to Malawi Load more