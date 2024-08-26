The Resurgence of APM: A Leader Who Restored Hope to Malawi

By Ulendo Media

In 2014, Malawians made a bold statement by voting out President Joyce Banda’s (JB) government, defeated by APM, due to the crippling effects of unspeakable corruption and widespread hunger. As noted by Frank Jomo in African Arguments on June 2, 2014, these factors fueled the decision to oust the JB government.

Within a few months of APM taking office, Malawi witnessed a significant transformation:

Economic stability was restored

Food security was assured

The fight against corruption was reinvigorated

As the 2025 elections approach, history seems to be repeating itself. Malawians are once again frustrated with:

Unspeakable hunger (MK 50,000 per bag of Maize).etc

Rampant corruption

High prices of basic needs (cooking oil 2 litres MK 8,600 from MK1, 800). etc

Unfulfilled manifesto promises of the MCP government( Construction of Mzuzu airport) etc

In light of these challenges, Malawians are poised to vote APM back into office. This decision is largely due to his proven leadership, which made:

Basic needs affordable (MK6000 bag of maize.)

Agri-inputs cheap and accessible ( MK18500 a bag of fertiliser)

Construction materials affordable ( MK6 000 a bag of cement)

Businesses boosted

School fees affordable for the majority of Malawians

The achievements of APM’s government have reminded many Malawians of his effective leadership, making him the ideal candidate for the 2025 elections.

One thing to remember as we are approaching 2025 elections; in 2013 under PP government, Malawi was struck by severe food shortages, despite inheriting a DPP government that had ensured food security. Maize, the country’s staple food, vanished from strategic reserves, and long queues formed at grain markets. The president’s decision to distribute maize during political rallies was seen as a campaign tool, further exacerbating the situation.

As Malawians prepare to cast their votes on September 17, 2025, they are reminded of APM’s proven leadership and achievements. His commitment to addressing corruption, ensuring food security, and promoting economic growth makes him the ideal candidate to lead Malawi towards a brighter future.