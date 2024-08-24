In the annals of Malawi’s history, one woman’s name shines bright – Professor Gertrude Mutharika, a paragon of excellence and compassion. Her journey to this esteemed title began with a vision to transform her nation.

As the founder of Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust, she spearheaded a revolutionary project that not only beautified the physical landscape but also uplifted the lives of countless Malawians.

With BEAM, Professor Mutharika championed a cleaner, healthier environment, fostering a culture of waste management and disease prevention.

Her tireless efforts resonated beyond borders, earning her an honorary Doctorate from Malawi University in 2016. But that was only the beginning.

A year later, the prestigious Peking University School of Public Health in China conferred upon her an honorary professorship in Global Public Health, solidifying her status as a global leader in her field.

This distinction was not merely a recognition of her achievements but a testament to her unwavering dedication to the betterment of humanity.

As the former First Lady of Malawi, Professor Mutharika’s humanitarian endeavors have left an indelible mark on the nation. Her commitment to girl child education, public health, and community development has inspired a generation.

As we look to the future, it is clear that her leadership and vision are the keys to unlocking a brighter tomorrow for Malawi.

The time has come to return to proven leadership and reignite the remarkable developments that BEAM Trust embodied.