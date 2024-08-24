spot_img
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Red Arrows Knock Out Nyasa Big Bullets from CAF Champions League

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Hope Mwandenga

Zambia’s Red Arrows have eliminated Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets from the CAF Champions League, winning 2-0 in Lusaka to progress to the next round.

The Bullets, who won the first leg 2-1, were unable to score in the return match, conceding two goals to lose 3-2 on aggregate.

Saddam Yusuf Phiri scored a penalty in the 65th minute, and Paul Katema sealed the win with a goal in the 85th minute, sending Red Arrows through to face TP Mazembe in the next round.

The defeat marks the end of Nyasa Big Bullets’ campaign in the Champions League, leaving their fans disappointed and hopeful for better fortunes next season.

Red Arrows’ victory sets up an exciting encounter with TP Mazembe, as they aim to advance further in the competition.

In a thrilling match, Red Arrows’ determination and skill paid off, earning them a well-deserved win and a place in the next round.

