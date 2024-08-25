SOME UTM GURUS JEALOUS OF VP USI’S CONSOLIDATION OF POWER IN THE PARTY

Kaliati and Usi captured at the airport

A faction within the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has been spreading false reports and rumors aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Vice President and UTM President Dr. Michael Usi.

The malicious claims, which have been circulating, are intended to frustrate Dr. Usi’s leadership and undermine his growing influence within the party.

Dr. Usi assumed the UTM presidency following the party’s constitution after the passing of its founder, Dr. Saulos Chilima, in June. Prior to his ascension, Dr. Usi served as the party’s Vice President.

However, since becoming UTM leader and Vice President of Malawi, Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and Spokesperson Felix Njawala have publicly expressed opposition to his leadership.

Recently, the faction has been accused of spreading false reports alleging that an aide to Vice President Usi insulted UTM officials, including Kaliati and Makuta.

However, investigations have revealed that these claims are entirely unfounded. Additionally, rumors have circulated that Dr. Usi bribed UTM district governors to secure their support, but these allegations have also been disproven.

Despite these attempts to discredit him, Dr. Usi has received overwhelming support from UTM members across the country. He has addressed thousands of supporters and leaders in all regions, garnering widespread acclaim.

On Saturday, hundreds of UTM supporters welcomed President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu International Airport, demonstrating their loyalty to Dr. Usi.

Political analysts have warned the rival faction to cease their attacks on Dr. Usi, predicting that such behavior will only lead to a decline in party support.

Instead, they have urged the party to rally behind their leader. Reports have also emerged of Kaliati attempting to recruit new members to contest against Dr. Usi, a move condemned by analysts as undemocratic.