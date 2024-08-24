Ensuring Fairness in the National Registration Bureau: A Call for Multi-Party Representation

The importance of a fair and transparent National Registration Bureau (NRB) cannot be overstated, especially as we approach the critical 2025 elections. Currently, the NRB is under the control of appointees loyal to President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

This one-sided leadership raises serious concerns about the impartiality of the institution, particularly when it comes to handling matters related to voter registration and election integrity.

During the recent National ID registration process, it was clear that the NRB favored the Central Region, where the MCP has its stronghold.

This blatant bias calls into question the credibility of the entire system. How can we trust an institution that openly serves the interests of a single party to fairly manage something as vital as our elections?

To safeguard democracy and ensure every Malawian’s voice is heard, it is crucial to restructure the NRB.

It should not be led by individuals handpicked by the ruling party, but rather by a balanced board that includes representatives from all political parties.

This would prevent any single party from manipulating the process in its favor and ensure that the NRB acts in the interest of all Malawians, not just those in power.

In the run-up to next year’s elections, the need for an inclusive, transparent, and accountable NRB has never been more urgent. All parties must have a say in its leadership to restore public trust and guarantee a free and fair election.