Shadow Councilor Aspirant Assif Rashid Yasin Seeks Support for Needy Students

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Assif Rashid Yasin, a shadow councilor aspirant for Chipoka Urban in Salima, has embarked on a mission to support needy students with school fees and other essential items.

Since 2016, Yasin has been tirelessly seeking funds to support these students, and currently, there are 60 students in need of assistance.

Out of the 60 students, 28 are girls and 32 are boys, and Yasin is determined to ensure they receive the support they need to excel in life.

As a fellow youth, Yasin believes in empowering young people with skills to succeed.

Yasin’s vision goes beyond supporting visually impaired students. He also aims to equip youths, women, and men with tailoring skills through the distribution of sewing machines to 15 group village headmen. This initiative will also cater to people with disabilities.

To achieve his goals, he is seeking support from individuals and organizations with the means to contribute.

Yasin’s commitment to empowering vulnerable groups is inspiring, and his dedication to creating opportunities for youths and people with disabilities is commendable.

As he seeks election as shadow councilor for Chipoka Urban in Salima, Yasin’s initiatives have the potential to transform lives and communities.

By supporting Yasin’s cause, individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of visually impaired students and marginalized groups.

He can be reached through his email address, assifrashidyasin@gmail.com, or his Facebook page, Assist Rashid Yasin.