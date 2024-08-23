CDEDI pens parley for urgent probe on spate of abductions

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has written Speaker of Parliament to commission a joint parliamentary committee including Trade and Industry committee, as well as the Defense and Security committee to conduct a public inquiry on spate of abductions.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa says that the inquiry will help Malawians exercise their right to know and ascertain if Malawi is really a safer place to live in or let alone do business.

He says there is need for urgent attention because Malawians are living in fear since abduction allegation remains a serious security concern globally as they usually involve foreign nationals and businesspersons.

Namiwa gave an analogy of reported cases beginning with what happened in 2021 where Malawi reported two cases of Tariq Noorani and Faizal Aboo, while a three-year old boy Aaraf Kapadia was also abducted in June 2022.

“We therefore, urge your committee to summon the current Inspector General (IG) of the MPS, Madam Merlyn Yolamu to explain to the nation on whether she is in control of the country’s security system, including giving an explanation on the apparent security breakdown in the country,” he said.

Namiwa emphasises that the deafening silence from the authorities is creating fear and panic among Malawians, over and above that it has the potential to scare potential and existing investors, thereby threatening attempts to recover the ailing economy and create the much needed jobs among the youth.

CDEDI strongly believes that the inquiry will address pertinent questions as to why does Malawi Police seem not interested in these serious security concerns whether it is a question of incompetence or utter negligence.

Namiwa says Malawians will also know whether the demanded ransom were paid in all these cases and to who?

As a mouth-piece of the voiceless citizenry and in exercise of its governance watchdog role, CDEDI wants thorough investigation to establish if the reported abduction cases are as a result of business deals gone sour.

This year, on Thursday, July 24, Malawians learnt with shock that a 26-year old business person, a British national of Indian descent, Muhammad Kasiman was abducted around 2pm on his way back to the office from Falls Estate (Area 1) Mosque in Lilongwe.

The nation got an assurance from the Lilongwe Police that they were on top of things, only to be told later by the same police, that Mr. Kasiman was released on Saturday night, July 27, 2024 without further details and arrests.

Now almost a month down the line, there is no official statement from the law enforcement agencies let alone the family nor the survivor.