President Chakwera appoints Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda as Senior Counsel

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda as Senior Counsel (SC).

The appointment, dated August 23, 2024, was made on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on the Appointment of Senior Counsel.

Chakaka-Nyirenda’s expertise and experience in the legal profession have been recognized through this appointment. Before becoming Attorney General, he worked at the Reserve Bank of Malawi as Manager of the Ethics and Compliance Division and as In-house Legal Counsel.

He holds an LLB from the University of Malawi and an LLM in International Financial Law from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.

A formal ceremony will take place on August 26, 2024, at Kamuzu Palace, where Chakaka-Nyirenda will be granted letters of patent.

This appointment is seen as a significant recognition of Chakaka-Nyirenda’s contributions to the legal profession in Malawi.

The Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice, Allison M’bang’ombe, signed the letter announcing the appointment.

This development marks a significant milestone in Chakaka-Nyirenda’s distinguished legal career, solidifying his position as a leading figure in Malawi’s legal community.