spot_img
spot_img
20 C
New York
Saturday, August 24, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

President Chakwera appoints Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda as Senior Counsel

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda as Senior Counsel (SC).

The appointment, dated August 23, 2024, was made on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on the Appointment of Senior Counsel.

Chakaka-Nyirenda’s expertise and experience in the legal profession have been recognized through this appointment. Before becoming Attorney General, he worked at the Reserve Bank of Malawi as Manager of the Ethics and Compliance Division and as In-house Legal Counsel.

He holds an LLB from the University of Malawi and an LLM in International Financial Law from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.

A formal ceremony will take place on August 26, 2024, at Kamuzu Palace, where Chakaka-Nyirenda will be granted letters of patent.

This appointment is seen as a significant recognition of Chakaka-Nyirenda’s contributions to the legal profession in Malawi.

The Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice, Allison M’bang’ombe, signed the letter announcing the appointment.

This development marks a significant milestone in Chakaka-Nyirenda’s distinguished legal career, solidifying his position as a leading figure in Malawi’s legal community.

Previous article
CDEDI pens parley for urgent probe on spate of abductions
Next article
US Government Warns Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc