“Let’s Stop Jonah’s Trip to Tarshish”: Lazarus Chakwera Must Answer God’s Calling

President Lazarus Chakwera, once a shepherd of God’s flock as President of Malawi Assemblies of God, was called to a higher purpose – leadership.

However, his tenure has been marked by turmoil, with Malawi facing unprecedented challenges – cholera, cyclones, and now the mpox virus.

Like Jonah, who fled from God’s command to prophesy to Nineveh, Chakwera seems to be evading his divine mandate.

The storms ravaging Malawi are a wake-up call, a reminder that he must answer the call of God.

Just as Jonah’s attempt to escape led to chaos on the ship, Chakwera’s reluctance to lead with divine wisdom has plunged Malawi into crisis.

The fish that swallowed Jonah symbolizes the consequences of disobeying God’s will.

Chakwera must surrender to God’s purpose, just as Jonah eventually did. He must seek divine guidance to navigate Malawi’s troubles.

The people of Malawi cry out for a leader who will respond to God’s call, bringing peace and prosperity to the nation.

Will Chakwera answer the call, or will the storms continue to rage? The choice is his, However, 2025 Malawians are geared to send back Chakwera to Malawi Assemblies of God