President Chakwera condoles Kasungu accident families

By Wanangwa Tembo

Kasungu, August 22, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has sent a message of condolence to the bereaved families following the tragic minibus accident that happened on Thursday morning in Kasungu District.

At least 26 people have been burnt to death when a minibus they were travelling in collided with a fuel tanker near Santhe in Kasungu District.

The minibus, registration number MZ 11670 going towards Lilongwe hit and killed a pedal cyclist before ramming into a Tanzanian fuel tanker coming the opposite direction before going up in flames.

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred this morning at Katondo in Kasungu, claiming the lives of 26 people including two children.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends. May we find strength and comfort in God’s grace during this troubling time,” the President said in a statement.

Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu, speaking through a representative, said he is saddened by the tragic incident and described the deaths as a great loss not only for the families but also to the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, eight bodies, including that of a six-month old child, have been identified.

District Commissioner James Kanyangalazi said it is difficult to identify the others.

“I can confirm that we have so far managed to identify eight bodies and we feel we cannot identify any more.

“Sad to note that one of them is a six months old baby who has been burnt together with her mother and the two have been put in the same coffin,” Kanyangalazi told reporters at the mortuary on Thursday afternoon.

The mother of the baby has been identified as 28 year old Tiwonge Zimba from Luwelezi in Mzimba District.

The others include 26 year old Elvin Mzamo from Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi, Yohane Mwadzaangati, 32, from Chidzulu, Kondwani Masoko, 30, from T/A M’mberwa, Wyson Williams from T/A Mabulabo in Mzimba, Limbikani from Malivenji in T/A Simlemba and Deliwe Chisi, 26, from T/A Kaluluma in Kasungu.

Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has provided coffins, transport and money for food to all the bereaved families.

Kanyangalazi says government will provide any other assistance as need may arise until the remains are laid to rest.

He said the council is consulting the Ministry of Local Government, DoDMA and the bereaved families on how the rest of the bodies will be buried.

He said: “We haven’t reached that stage [on how we will bury those not yet identified]. Of course there are guidelines which are to be followed when such things happen and we are consulting.

An alternative could be to bury them in mass grave, but then we still have to wait for proper advice.”

Kanyangalazi has since thanked the Malawi Defense Force, Police and health authorities who rushed to the accident scene to try to save lives.

“Unfortunately we did not manage to save anyone. It’s a sad time for us in Kasungu and we convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.