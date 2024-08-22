Chakwera engages Germany University for support

By Abel Ikiloni, in Berlin, Germany

Berlin, August 22: Mana: President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday met and engaged in fruitful discussions with leadership of Lubeck University in Berlin, Germany.

Chakwera lobbied for capacity building in the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases in Malawis health sector which he says is key to building sustainable communities.

He said this during an interface with a delegation from Lübeck University Clinic who have expressed interest to help the country through specialized training of nurses.

Currently, Malawi has one specialized nurse in dialysis while the rest are trained as general nurses. Currently, government is training another lot of specialized nurse in few programmes offered at Kamuzu University of Health and Sciences (KUHES).

In addressing this gap, Lübeck University Clinic which is a leading research university in situated in Northern Germany which focuses almost entirely on medicine and sciences with applications in medicine and Government of Malawi intends to build and enhance collaboration so that most nurses are equipped in NCDs.

Head of delegation of Lubeck University who is also Director, Professor Kristina Kusche-Vihrog, said they are geared to help Malawi adopt new systems and technologies towards a healthier society.

We are geared and committed to helping Malawi build on its capacity and adopt new technologies in overcoming challenges in the medical field.

The development aligns with the Health Sector Strategic Plan among other requirements promotes the specialization of the nursing profession for effective service delivery.