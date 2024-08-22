spot_img
Mutharika mourns Kasungu road accident victims

Former President Peter Mutharika :Gertrude and I are deeply saddened to hear of the 26 lives lost in an inferno in Kasungu

Former Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in two separate road accidents that claimed 30 lives in Kasungu and Zomba districts.

“Gertrude and I are deeply saddened to hear of the 26 lives lost in an inferno in Kasungu as well as the 4 other lives lost in Zomba today,” Mutharika said in a statement.

He added, “We cannot begin to imagine the pain that the families and communities of the deceased are going through.”

Mutharika called on Malawians of faith to join him in prayer for protection and safety on the roads.

“May the Lord comfort the families and indeed give rest to the souls of those who have perished in the two road accidents today as well as those who died in another road accident in Thyolo on Sunday,” he said.

