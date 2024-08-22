Breaking News: UTM Memorial Rally for Chilima Postponed Amid State House Pressure

The UTM party has been forced to reschedule its much-anticipated memorial rally for the late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, initially set for 25th August 2024. The event, intended to commemorate the life of Dr. Chilima following his tragic death in a plane crash on 10th June 2024, will now be held on 1st September 2024.

This rally, the second to honor Dr. Chilima, was to follow a successful gathering held at Katoto Secondary School grounds in the Northern Region. However, UTM’s plans faced an unexpected hurdle after the party notified the Lilongwe City Council about the rally, as required by law. The council’s CEO advised UTM to shift the date, citing the President’s attendance at CCAP Centenary prayers at Civo Stadium on the same day.

Despite UTM’s attempts to reason with the CEO and the police—emphasizing their ability to provide their own security—the decision remained unchanged. According to insider sources, the CEO is reportedly facing pressure from the State House to ensure that UTM’s rally does not occur on the same day as the President’s event. This situation has raised eyebrows, especially given that the distance between Masintha Ground, where the rally was to be held, and Civo Stadium is approximately 7 kilometers.

This development has sparked memories of a similar incident in 2018 when Dr. Chilima was blocked from launching UTM at the same venue during the DPP administration. UTM leadership, although reluctantly, has accepted the decision to avoid potential conflict, including the risk of the police dispersing the rally with teargas—a concern confirmed by a senior police officer from Area 30, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The fact that a function at Civo Stadium is affecting a rally 7 kilometers away is baffling. We support UTM, but we fear for our jobs,” said one officer, highlighting the internal frustrations within the police force regarding this decision.