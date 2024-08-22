Savenda Electric offers Energy-Efficient LED Lighting solutions to Malawians

HARAWA: Our LED lights can save up to 85% on energy bills and last up to 25,000 hours

Savenda Electric, a leading provider of LED lighting solutions, is introducing its range of innovative lighting products to the Malawian market.

According to Wendy Harawa, Savenda Electric’s Brand Ambassador, “We are excited to bring our cutting-edge LED lighting solutions to individuals and businesses in Malawi, revolutionizing the way people live and work.”

Savenda Electric’s LED lighting products are designed to provide energy efficiency, long lifespan, brightness, durability and eco-friendliness.

“Our LED lights can save up to 85% on energy bills and last up to 25,000 hours,” Harawa emphasized.

The company’s LED lighting solutions include ceiling lights, LED tube lights, and solar street lights, all designed to provide reliable and efficient lighting.

These products are perfect for homes and businesses looking for sustainable lighting solutions.

Savenda Electric’s commitment to sustainable living is driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and promote eco-friendly practices.

“By switching to LED lighting, individuals and businesses can significantly reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint,” Harawa explained.

With its unbeatable quality and affordable prices, Savenda Electric is poised to transform the way Malawians live and work.

As Harawa concluded, “Visit us today and experience the Savenda difference. Together, let’s build a brighter, more sustainable future.”

For more information, contact Savenda Electric at: Email: savendaglobal@savenda.com Phone: +265 888 397 713 or +265 996 087 695.

Address: Savenda International LTD, Nasfam House, off African Unity Avenue, City Center, Lilongwe.