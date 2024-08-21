spot_img
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
MoH alert on MPOX

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lisa Lamya

Blantyre, August 21, Mana: Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda Wednesday said Malawi is alert on the Mpox disease which was recently declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kandondo made the sentiments in Blantyre on the sidelines of a supervision visit at QECH to monitor the progress of the work on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at the microbiology lab.

“We have already engaged WHO and Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) to ensure that Malawi receives Mpox vaccine so that people are protected from the disease,” said Chiponda.

Currently, Malawi has two suspected cases of Mpox in Blantyre, a 31-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy respectively.

According to Chiponda, the two cases are being closely monitored, one at the hospital and one at home.

“These suspected cases are under control, and we are working with Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Programme to ensure we test the samples, “Kandodo stated.

She also urged the public to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of Mpox.

Meanwhile, QECH Director Dr Kelvin Monad said QECH is being vigilant on Mpox and expects results for the first suspected case, today.
“Once the results are out, we will share them with the ministry and they will be able to communicate with the general public,” Monad said.

MOH has assembled health experts to develop Malawi-specific guidelines for managing MPOX.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

