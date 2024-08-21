Bankers’ Lakeshore Indaba gets K10M boost from Std Bank

… to host “Growth Conversations” series on Sustainability Integration in banking

Standard Bank Plc, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange has contributed K10 million to the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) in support of their Annual Lakeshore Conference starting Thursday in Mangochi.

The conference, a premier event for the banking industry, brings together professionals to share knowledge, discuss industry trends, and network.

Presenting the sponsorship, Head of Commercial Banking Pempho Chalamanda said Standard Bank’s donation demonstrates its commitment to the development of the financial sector and its support for initiatives that promote economic growth in Malawi.

“Our donation and participation in the conference reflect our dedication to the industry’s development and our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” she said.

During the conference, Standard Bank will host a slot for its “Growth Conversations” series forum, a platform for industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions on Malawi’s economic growth prospects, challenges, and opportunities.

The topic for the “Growth Conversations” slot at the BAM conference is how banks can effectively integrate sustainability in their core business strategies while balancing profitability.

“We are proud to support BAM’s Annual Lakeshore Conference and host the Growth Conversation Forum, which aligns with our purpose of driving Malawi’s growth,” said Chalamanda.

BAM Executive Director Lyness Nkungula thanked Standard Bank for the contribution, saying it has given this year’s conference a timely boost.

“We are grateful to Standard Bank for their support, and participation which will contribute to successful outcomes from the conference. We are fostering financial inclusion which augurs well with this year’s theme,” she said.

BAM is optimistic that this year’s conference will provide a platform for bankers to navigate through issues set to revolutionize the banking sector.

“BAM is set for this year’s conference which present great opportunities for growth and strides in the sector. We believe that the discussions at the meet will help reckon massive investments that result in social economic development of the country,” she said.

This year’s BAM Annual Lakeshore Conference is under the Theme; “Bridging the Gap: Inclusive Banking and Sustainable Development for All”.