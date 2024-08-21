Mphekesela dance performance pushes creativity boundary

Mphekesela act in action at Madsoc Theatre -Pic by Edwin Mauluka

By Edwin Mauluka

A captivating theatrical dance production called Mphekesela performed by some young Malawians and a Germany dancer, Lucia Kuhn has exposed Malawi’s affluence and flair in the genre of contemporary dance.

With the dance as medium of telling visual narratives, the ten-member cast held their first premier of the dance at Madsoc Theatre in Lilongwe on Wednesday and signed out of the stage on Sunday afternoon.

Pushing the boundaries of creativity, they merged aesthetics and traditional dance styles from Malawi, Africa and Western cultures.

It was an exciting tale of cultural fusion and artistic innovation as they explored Mphekesela through Beni, Malipenga, contemporary Afro-dances, Hip hop, Ballet and Salsa.

Mphekesela odyssey, is enchanting story exploring the source and negative effects of gossip. It further intricately weaves how society victimise girls in love situations through ridicule, blame, bullying which eventually ruin their reputation as the gossip slandered around is left them in total confusion with no one to believe.

Mphekesela is a story exploring the source and negative effects of gossip -Pic by Edwin Mauluka

Overall impact of the choreography was the integration of music and sound effects of nature, urban environments, movements, radio, horror and melancholic sounds. This created a sense of atmosphere and environment, transporting the audience to different locations and settings of Mphekesela story.

The dancers maintained cohesion and flow by truly staying in sync with the rhythm and tempo which in some occasions created dramatic tension and suspense, heightening the emotional impact of the performance and drawing the audience into the story being told through expressive body movement.

“It is a very good production and it shows we have a lot of talent in Malawi.” Remarked Mrs. Anganile Nthakomwa the Deputy Director of Arts Responsible for Censorship, from the Department of Arts in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Nthakomwa (R) presents certificate to Lucia Kuhn -Pic by Edwin Mauluka

Nthakomwa said young Malawian dancers need support especially provision of structures that can help them earn a living out of their art.

“It’s really tough in Malawi to survive on arts alone, but we need a mindset change. There is need to provide good support towards arts, such as attending arts events, paying for artworks and events fares. That can uplift the industry especially theatrical arts and other art forms.’’ Added Nthakomwa

Cultural Standards Officer in the Department of Arts, James Thole described Mphekesela as a great production and the first of its kind with potential to export Malawian talent beyond borders.

Mphekesela dance included contemporary salsa -Pic by Edwin Mauluka

‘’This production has a very great potential. We are very much used to stories which are told literally, but this is a unique production which combines theatre and dance in telling some stories like Mphekesela. I think going forward, artists should diversify their productions and combine different genres of arts like what we have seen today where theatre and dance are being used in one production to tell a story.’’ He said

Through the mastery of blend of contemporary dances which carves out new dance styles, their artistry reflects thematic areas of love, gossip, hate, violence, bullying and the plot advocates for mindset change and a positive regard towards the existence and success of others.

‘’The positive message for all of us to reflect on our gossip behaviour and maybe to do some changes.’’ Said Lucia after an incredibly stunning dance show

Lucia said would love to bring the choreography to Germany, as form of cultural exchange and training for young talented Malawians.

Mphekesela act in action -Pic by Edwin Mauluka

‘’There is a lot of talent and dance culture in Malawi both on traditional side from the different tribes, as well as on the contemporary side.’’ Said Lucia

Mphekesela is the first production from Moving Borders initiative by Lucia through collaboration with Mwezi Arts Theatre.

According to Lucia Moving Borders initiative hopes to support Malawian dancers to explore opportunities available in the art of dance and professional paid work opportunities for Malawian dancers.