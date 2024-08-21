Malawi Seeks to Strengthen Agricultural Ties with India

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, 21 August MANA: Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale asserts that Malawi will continue to seek ongoing collaboration and support from the Government of India, for Malawi to benefit from enhanced and improved agriculture.

Kawale made the statements on Wednesday during his address at the 19th CII India Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi, India.

He commended the government of India for its pivotal role in Malawi’s endeavors to revolutionise its agricultural sector, a fundamental component of the country’s development agenda as outlined in Malawi 2063 and the First Ten-Year Implementation Plan.

He emphasised that the overarching objective of his ministry is to shift from a low-productivity, subsistence-oriented system to a highly productive, commercialised agriculture system with robust manufacturing connections.

“The Republic of Malawi deeply appreciates the longstanding cooperation and close partnership with the Government of the Republic of India,” Kawale said.

He outlined that, since 2008, India has provided a Line of Credit (LOC) worth US$180 million to Malawi for various infrastructure development projects within the agriculture sector stating that these initiatives have encompassed the establishment of cotton ginneries, a sugar processing plant, the Green Belt Initiative, dal processing plants, and the supply of agricultural machinery.

Additionally, India has offered crucial disaster relief, including the donation of 1,000 metric tons of rice in 2020, following significant crop failures in Malawi.

“Through such collaborative efforts, Malawi has achieved significant milestones in enhancing smallholder agriculture and strengthening associated value chains,” stated Kawale.

He stressed that the current meeting in New Delhi presents an opportunity to build upon these achievements, explore new strategies for agri-food systems transformation, and identify both challenges and opportunities within the bilateral landscape.

Among other areas that the Minister highlighted for further assistance from India and its private sector are irrigation development, agricultural research capacity, sustainable natural resources management, livestock development, and the implementation of mega-farms.

Kawale also expressed Malawi’s eagerness for increased engagement with the Indian Government and its private sector, underscoring the mutual benefits of sustained collaboration in advancing Malawi’s agricultural aspirations.