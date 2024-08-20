BY Collings Linyenga

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) recently held its convention, electing new members to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and National Governing Council (NGC). The newly elected CEC members include:

Hon. Peter Mukhitho as Secretary General

Hon. Mary Navicha as National Director of Women

Hon. Norman Chisale as National Director of Youth

Hon. Alfred Gangata as Vice President for the Central Region

Hon. Jappie Mhongo as Vice President for the North

Hon. Joseph Mwanamveka as Vice President for the South

Hon. Bright Msaka as Vice President for the East

The Mastermind Coach: Prof. Peter Mutharika

Prof. Peter Mutharika was endorsed as the party’s torchbearer, with Hon. Edgar Tembo serving as Treasurer General. At the helm is Coach Prof. Peter Mutharika, the president of the party, a renowned professor of Law, and former president of Malawi. With his vast experience and expertise, he’s the perfect tactician to lead this team to victory.

The Unshakable Goalkeeper: Hon. Peter Mukhitho

The deadly weapon, Hon. Peter Mukhitho, the former Inspector General of Police, stands guard as the goalkeeper, bringing his expertise in law enforcement to protect the party’s interests.

The Defense Duo: Solidity and Strength

A wise man from the east, Hon. Bright Msaka SC MP, former Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, and former Minister of Justice, is a formidable defender, marshaling the party’s resources with his vast experience.

North Korea comes in, Hon. Jappie Mhongo, MP, an engineer and former Minister of Health, is another rock-solid defender, bringing his technical expertise to the table.

The Midfield Maestros: Controlling the Tempo

Her majesty, Queen of Blue palace, Hon. Mary Navicha, MP, former Minister of Gender, is a skilled midfielder, connecting the dots with her vast experience in social welfare.

Mtondo, Hon. Joseph Mwanamveka, MP, Chipolopolo, who became CEO at 26 years old and former Minister of Finance, is a midfield genius, controlling the tempo of the game with his exceptional leadership skills.

The Chrono, Hon. Edgar Tembo, the Treasurer General, is the military’s equivalent of a “Timekeeper,” ensuring the party’s finances are in order and its operations run smoothly.

The Deadly Strike Force: Precision and Power

Machine gun, Hon. Alfred Gangata, no retreat no surrender, an entrepreneur with a Midas touch, a man who has never failed in his life. He is a clinical striker, always looking for openings and finishing chances with ease.

DPP’s Bridgedeir General, Hon. Norman Chisale, a fearless Commander, X soldier in the Malawi Defence Force, is another lethal striker, bringing his bravery and tactical expertise to the forefront.

Unstoppable Team: The DPP CEC is Here to Stay

This team is simply unstoppable. With their combined expertise, experience, and skills, they’re an unbeatable force in the political arena. No opponent can dare to face them, and even if they do, they’ll be met with a crushing defeat. The DPP Central Executive Committee is the ultimate dream team, and they’re here to stay.