Lilongwe Motor Show, K Motors in Ambulance Repair Project

By Edwin Mauluka

Two local companies, Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd and K Motors have unveiled a social project that will repair ambulances for the Nkhatabay District Hospital.

The companies will finance the project through proceeds from Blantyre Motor Show, scheduled for to take place on 26th October at the Old National Bus Terminal.

‘’This is a strategic partnership aimed at giving back to the community. As part of this collaboration, K Motors has pledged to allocate 50% of the proceeds from the Blantyre Motor Show towards the repair and maintenance of ambulances at Nkhatabay District Hospital. This contribution is a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility and ensuring that the hospital’s emergency services remain efficient and reliable.’’ explained Alinane Njolomole, C.E.O for Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd.

According to Njolomole, the upcoming motor show event is not just about showcasing vehicles but also driving positive change in Malawi communities.

Similarly, K Motors has emphasised that this partnership exemplifies the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility which will make a significant contribution to the health sector and inves in the future of Malawi.

The Blantyre Motor Show is expected to draw car enthusiasts and industry stakeholders from across the country as visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest automotive innovations while also supporting a noble cause that will benefit the Nkhatabay community.

Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd and K Motors have since invited the public to attend the Blantyre Motor Show, support the car project, and be a part of this significant contribution to healthcare services in Nkhatabay District.