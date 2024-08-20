Authorities pledge uninterrupted services as Chilomoni facility undergoes renovations

By Alex Kachingwe

Blantyre, August 20, Mana: Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) has vowed to take full responsibility and work very closely with management of Chilomoni Health Centre in ensuring that there is safe maternity delivery services during the period the facility’s maternity wing undergoes renovations.

Last week Friday, Blantyre DHO entered into an agreement with Mitsidi Health Centre through signing a Memorandum of Understanding to allow maternal cases from Chilomoni Health Centre to access maternity delivery services at the former.

Following the development and to ensure safe motherhood, District Health Promotion Officer, Chrissy Banda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that all maternal mothers from Chilomoni, Chirimba, Mbayani, Pensulo and nearest townships who rely on Chilomoni Health Centre for maternity services, should not be stressed on how they can access the services at Mitsidi Health Centre.

Banda said Blantyre DHO will provide all the necessary resources like; own staff to work in provision of maternity services, transportation services, medication, equipment required for deliveries and contribution to cover overhead costs at Mitsidi.

Banda: Blantyre DHO will provide all the necessary resources

She added that all maternity delivery services to be provided at Mitsidi Health Centre will not be different from the services maternal mothers used to get at Chilomoni Health Centre.

Facility In-charge at Chilomoni Health Centre, Trinity Kaliwamba concurred with Banda, saying it is only the maternity delivery service which is being transferred to Mitsidi Health Centre, but all other necessary services meant for expectant mothers like medical checkups (scale checkup) will be accessed at the facility.

Kaliwamba added that the facility (Chilomoni Health Centre) receives and treat an average of 20 maternal cases per week.

The renovation of the maternity wing with funds from AMECA Trust has come to increase accommodation space from maternal cases who seek maternity delivery services at Chilomoni Health Centre.