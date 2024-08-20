FDH Bank plc’s CSR investment impresses Parliamentary committee 

Malawi Stock Exchange listed FDH Bank plc has invested K6 billion for the past five years in the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities through its FDH Cares initiative.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), William Mpinganjira disclosed this on Monday when the Bank hosted the Parliamentary Committee on Social and Community Affairs for an appreciation tour of its CSR activities.

Mpinganjira, and FDH Bank Plc Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi took the committee members to the Oncology High Dependency Unit at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital which is supported by the Bank, and the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Malamulo Adventist Hospital that the Bank refurbished.

“Our CSR focuses on the economy, social affairs, education, sports, health, and the environment, among others, not to demonstrate abundance or compliance but to care for the community,” said Mpinganjira.

In his remarks, Committee Chairperson Savel Kafwafwa underscored the importance of the interaction saying the committee is mandated to ensure that people, including vulnerable groups, live happily.

“We applaud FDH Bank for its commitment to CSR, focusing on supporting vulnerable and marginalized communities,” said Kafwafwa.

The Committee also toured nine houses FDH Bank plc is constructing for Cyclone Freddy victims in Mussa Village, Chiradzulu.